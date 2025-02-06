CNH commences production of TREM V engine from Greater Noida facility

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Italian-American off-road construction and agriculture firm CNH on Thursday said it has started production of advanced 2.8L Trem V engine at its new plant in Greater Noida.

Currently, the new engine is manufactured for construction equipment (with CEV V norms) with plans to expand it to agriculture once TREM V emission norms are introduced, the company said in a statement.

According to CNH, this cutting-edge global engine has been localised in India to deliver a robust and reliable solution for the Indian market.

CNH India President and Managing Director Narinder Mittal said, "This achievement both enhances our product offerings and reaffirms CNH's commitment to innovation and sustainable productivity." This highlights the company's strategic focus on producing reliable, efficient and environmentally compliant powertrain solutions that will set new benchmarks for the industry, he added.

The new 2.8L engine is licensed to CNH by FPT Industrial, the powertrain division of Iveco Group.

Designed for under-hood applications, its compact design improves engine balance, reduces vibration, and minimises friction for improved fuel efficiency.

Located within CNH's 60-acre Greater Noida facility, the advanced engine plant spans 7,000 square metres and is designed for scalable production, with an annual capacity up to 20,000 units.

The state-of-the-art plant features digital and AI-driven technologies, including an advanced operator guidance system and a robotic component cleaning, ensuring precision, efficiency, and high-quality output.

The company operates in the country through its Case IH, New Holland, and CASE Construction Equipment brands, as well as its financial arm CNH Capital and Global Technology Center. PTI LUX TRB