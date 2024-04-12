CNH expands India Technology Centre, inaugurates multi-vehicle simulator

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Italian-American off-road construction and agriculture firm CNH on Friday inaugurated the cutting-edge Multi-Vehicle Simulator (MVS) at the company's India Technology Centre (ITC).

The company also announced an expansion of the ITC with a new floor, spanning 32,000 square feet equipped with high-tech amenities including three R&D labs as well as collaborative work areas.

"This is the first-of-its-kind simulator technology in the off-highway vehicle segment in India," the company said in a statement.

Speaking at the inauguration, Friedrich Eichler, Chief Technology Officer, CNH, said the expansion and enhancement of ITC exemplify the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, harnessing India's rich talent pool.

"This technological advancement also supports our sustainability goals by helping us reduce waste and improve quality by testing and evaluating our products in the virtual world before developing a prototype or testing them in the real world," he added.

Ashish Sharma, Vice President and Managing Director of ITC, CNH said, "This development is a further step towards CNH's vision to position India as a key technology location, in addition to its role as an industrial hub." The MVS will play a pivotal role in CNH's global operations, the company said, adding that it will serve as a key platform for various functions, including ergonomics simulation, user experience testing of controls, customer clinics, design reviews for product development teams, product validation and employee training.

MVS is equipped with advanced features such as body tracking sensors, virtual reality headsets and devices, multiple display screens, video and audio conference capture and playback systems, related software, software-hardware integration, and an adjustable frame to replicate various cabs, it said.

Established in 2021, the ITC plays a strategic role in forging collaborative efforts with its sister R&D centres around the world to innovate and leverage the leading-edge technology and digital ecosystem in India, with increased efficiency to benefit customers. The centre develops groundbreaking technologies, including software, embedded electronics, and data analytics, to support CNH's India business as well as its global product portfolio. PTI LUX DR DR