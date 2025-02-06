CNH eyes doubling of tractor market share in India over 5 yrs

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Global agricultural and construction solutions major CNH plans to double its tractor market share in India as it looks to expand sales infra and initiate brand awareness activities, according to a top company executive.

The company has a production capacity of around 70,000 tractors per annum with a market share of over 4 per cent in the overall domestic tractor segment.

It eyes around 8 per cent market share in the domestic tractor industry in the next five years.

The company rolls out tractors from two plants -- Greater Noida and Pune and has plans to enhance production to 1 lakh units per year.

"We plan to double our market share in India over the next five years," CNH India President and Managing Director Narinder Mittal told reporters here.

The tractor industry is pegged to be around 10 lakh to 11 lakh mark over the next few years.

He noted that the company plans to work on enhancing brand awareness and bolster its sales network to double its market share in India.

"We currently have 500 dealerships and we plan to enhance it considerably.

Also, new technological advancements including engines would also aid our growth path going ahead," Mittal said.

CNH produces and sells tractors ranging from 17 hp to 106 hp in India. It also imports some bigger capacity tractors into the country.

He noted that the company considering the growth importance of India, has carved it out as a separate business entity globally.

Mittal said as part of enhancing business, the company plans to export compact tractors to the US market with the first shipment expected early next year.

CNH on Thursday said it has commenced production at its new engine plant in Greater Noida.

The company has invested around USD 15 million on the localisation of the plant to roll out a new engine which would be utilised in both tractors and construction equipment models.

Located within CNH's 60-acre Greater Noida facility, the engine plant is designed for scalable production, with an annual capacity of up to 20,000 units.

Currently, the 2.8-litre TremV-compliant engine is manufactured for construction equipment, with plans to expand it to agriculture once TREM V emission norms are introduced, the company said. PTI MSS DR