Co-working and learning facility will boost employee productivity in TN: WorkEZ

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government's recent initiative to offer space for co-working and learning is expected to drive growth for start-ups across the state and boost employee productivity, a top industry official said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin recently inaugurated "Mudhalvar Padaipagam," a co-working and learning facility equipped with modern amenities, including high-speed internet, in Chennai's Kolathur constituency. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 2.85 crore, this three-storey facility aims to provide an affordable workspace for individuals to work, learn, and connect.

The initiative offers a price-sensitive yet aesthetic workspace solution that caters especially to budding entrepreneurs, said Prathap Murali, CEO of Chennai-based WorkEZ, a provider of flexible and innovative workspaces.

“This is a commendable move by the government to support start-ups emerging from Tamil Nadu. These flexible office spaces can provide a budget-friendly and appealing environment that enhances employee experience and productivity,” Murali told PTI.

“These co-working spaces can also serve as networking hubs, fostering new opportunities for companies,” he added.

On the workspace industry in Tamil Nadu, Murali said the sector has shown steady growth, driven by Chennai’s reputation as a technology and industrial hub.

“Chennai’s advanced infrastructure, skilled talent pool, and cost-effectiveness compared to Bengaluru and Hyderabad have attracted companies across sectors like IT, BFSI, and manufacturing,” he explained.

Murali noted that the increasing interest of companies in setting up data centers in Tamil Nadu has been a "game changer" for the workspace industry.

“Chennai has seen a remarkable increase in coworking and managed office spaces, with several Pan-India operators establishing a presence here in the last three years.” Beyond Chennai, Murali pointed out that cities like Coimbatore have opened doors to coworking spaces since last year, with promising markets emerging in Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

“With lower costs and proximity to local talent, many corporations are considering these cities for satellite offices and expansion plans,” he added.