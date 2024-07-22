Co-working firm Incuspaze raises USD 8 million to expand business

New Delhi, July 22 (PTI) Co-working firm Incuspaze has raised USD 8 million from investors, including India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF), to expand business amid a rise in demand for flexible workspace.

Incuspaze in a statement on Monday said this investment will significantly bolster its capabilities to provide premium flexible workspace to large enterprises, MSMEs and startups.

The funds would help accelerate expansion plans and enhance service offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients, the company stated.

Established in 2016, Incuspaze has a presence in 44 locations across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 3o lakh square feet. PTI MJH MR