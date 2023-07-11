Co-working operator 315Work Avenue gives on lease 400 desks in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Co-working operator 315Work Avenue has given on lease 400 desks to a fintech company at its centre in Bengaluru.

The company said in a statement that it has leased 400 seats in Bengaluru to a technology and service provider for the financial services industry. The centre is located at Indiranagar.

315Work Avenue has 40 centres, with a total capacity of 40,000 seats, across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company manages 1.75 million square feet of office space.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder of 315Work Avenue, said: "Flexible spaces are becoming mainstream now. The demand for co-workspaces is constantly increasing not only because such spaces perfectly fit the new normal, but they also help companies save costs, boost productivity and enhance work experience of employees." PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU