Co-working platform Upflex India CEO Pratyush Pandey resigns

New Delhi: Coworking space marketplace Upflex India CEO Pratyush Pandey has resigned.

In 2021, US-based coworking booking platform Upflex tied up with real estate consultant Anarock to enter the Indian market.

Anarock had signed a formal agreement to deploy Upflex's services across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities in India.

Pandey was in Anarock for eight years in various leadership roles. He played a pivotal role in establishing and scaling Anarock's three business verticals —HVS, warehousing & industrial, and Upflex India.

When contacted, he confirmed the development but did not disclose his next career move.