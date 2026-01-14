COAI seeks Trai's intervention on alleged denial of RoW nod by Navi Mumbai Int'l Airport

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) COAI has sought telecom regulator Trai's intervention on alleged denial of 'right of way' permission by Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL), as the telcos' association accused it of creating an "exclusive, monopolistic" in-building telecom arrangement at a public airport.

COAI, in its letter addressed to Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti, has also urged the regulator to lay down and enforce a cost-based pricing framework and appropriate price ceilings for in-building telecom infrastructure in situations where a single entity exercises "monopoly control" over access at public or captive locations, such as airports, metro stations and similar public premises.

The telecom association - whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea - said Trai's intervention is essential to address the emerging structural issue, which, if left unregulated, has the potential to be replicated across various public places/infrastructure projects, thereby "undermining competition and consumer experience".

NMIAL, being an entity entrusted with the development, operation and management of a public airport, qualifies as a public entity for the purposes of the Telecommunications Act and Right of Way rules.

Further, the public premises, such as airports, are required to facilitate deployment of telecom networks by licensed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), including In-Building Solutions (IBS), to ensure seamless availability of telecom services to passengers, visitors, airport workers and other users.

Put simply, the RoW defines the rules and rights with regard to the deployment and operation of telecom infrastructure by service providers on public and private property.

COAI has argued that NMIAL is statutorily obligated to grant Right of Way (RoW) permissions for the establishment of telecommunication infrastructure in a non-discriminatory, transparent and time-bound manner.

"However, contrary to the express mandate of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the RoW Rules, NMIAL has declined to grant RoW permissions to licensed TSPs," COAI, in its submission to Trai, said, adding that NMIAL has instead mandated that all telcos must compulsorily utilise a network deployed by NMIAL or its affiliate, on terms unilaterally determined by it and at charges, which are commercially not viable.

"...we respectfully request Trai to examine the conduct of NMIAL/IBS-Operator (public entity) in denying RoW permissions and creating an exclusive, monopolistic in-building telecom arrangement at a public airport, resulting in a bottleneck situation leading to market failure," COAI said in the letter dated January 13, 2026.

However, NMIAL said that it has not denied right-of-way to any TSP at the airport, and added that it maintains regular communication with TSPs and has offered IBS services at rates consistent with prevailing industry standards.

The association has urged the telecom regulator to recommend appropriate directions to ensure that public entities grant RoW permissions to licensed TSPs on a non-discriminatory basis, or alternatively, that any shared infrastructure mandated in such locations is provided strictly on regulated, transparent and cost-oriented terms.

The association said it has been conveyed to its member telcos that NMIAL is seeking payments of about Rs 92 lakh per month per operator, aggregating to nearly Rs 44.16 crore per annum for four mobile operators.

"These charges are grossly disproportionate, bear no rational nexus to the underlying cost of related infrastructure, and significantly exceed the capital and operating expenditure ordinarily required for deployment of an independent IBS network," the COAI letter said.

Such charges are also prima facie inconsistent with the RoW Rules, which permit recovery only of reasonable operational expenses and restoration costs, according to COAI.

However, NMIAL refuted these allegations, saying airports are recognised as critical national infrastructure, each with unique security requirements. "Globally, it is standard practice for airports to provide a single, neutral host infrastructure enabling mobile operators to connect. At NMIAL, we have adopted this approach, consistent with practices at MIAL, DIAL, BIAL, HIAL, and other airports across India," NMIAL said in a statement.

It further said that claims that Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) lacks telecom connectivity are factually incorrect. BSNL, a leading government-owned telecom operator, is already onboard and provides fully functional connectivity.

"We completely deny allegations regarding annual charges of 44.16 crore; the pricing for such services is fixed across all PPP airports, and that applied at NMIAL aligns with these existing norms," NMIAL said.

"We understand that NMIAL or its nominated entity (IBS Operator), holds a Category-B Unified Licence as a Virtual Network Operator (VNO - Access Services). By leveraging its control over the airport premises, NMIAL/IBS Operator has effectively positioned itself as the sole provider of in-building telecom infrastructure within the airport, while simultaneously denying competing licensed TSPs the ability to deploy their own networks," COAI wrote.

Such an arrangement has resulted in a clear market failure, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) alleged.

"NMIAL/IBS Operator, though licensed only as a VNO, has assumed control over an essential facility, namely, in-building access infrastructure within a public airport, thereby creating a monopolistic bottleneck.

"In the absence of competitive constraints and cost-based regulation, NMIAL/IBS Operator can impose excessive, non-transparent and non-cost-oriented charges on all TSPs, who have no alternative but to accept such terms if they wish to serve consumers at the airport," the letter said.

Last month, COAI had sought the telecom department's intervention over alleged denial of Right of Way (RoW) permission and had slammed the imposition of exclusive in-building telecom arrangements and infrastructure by NMIAL.

Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) had at that time hit back with a strongly-worded statement, saying it has not denied the right of way for any telecom service provider and welcomes individual discussions with operators on mobile network charges, but will not give in to cartelisation.

"The decision to implement advanced In Building Solution (IBS) infrastructure at NMIAL as a neutral host for mobile networks is informed by the observation that certain essential areas, such as baggage belts, utility buildings, and ATC, are often overlooked by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in favour of passenger-heavy zones, resulting in inconvenience and reduced operational efficiency," NMIAL said.