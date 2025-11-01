Coal additional secretary Sanoj Kumar Jha takes charge as CIL CMD

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) State-owned CIL on Saturday said Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, has assumed the charge of its Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD).

Jha got the additional charge of CMD of the coal behemoth for a period of three months with effect from Saturday or till the appointment of regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earliest.

Jha assumed the charge after P M Prasad on attaining the age of superannuation relinquished the charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Coal India Ltd on Saturday, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

Jha holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Physics from University of Delhi, Master of Science in Public Policy and Management from King's College London and Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy from the Indian School of Business.

Government headhunter PESB had in September recommended B Sairam, the current CMD of Northern Coalfields Ltd, as the next Chairman of CIL.

Sairam's recommendation came after 10 other applicants, including Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Mineral Exploration And Consultancy Ltd (MECL) and CMD of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) -- another CIL arm -- were interviewed for the key post.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is targeting coal production of 875 million tonnes in 2025-26, with a dispatch target of 900 MT, to meet rising energy demands.

This represents significant growth, as the company is also implementing a strategy to increase dispatch from its mines. During 2024-25, CIL produced 781.07 MT of coal. PTI SID TRB