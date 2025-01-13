Coal and mines minister Reddy to attend global mining even in Riyadh

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy will on Tuesday begin his three-day trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend a global mining event.

Advertisment

"G Kishan Reddy will be on a three-day official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from January 14-16," the mines ministry said in a statement.

The ministerial round table of the future minerals forum 2025 is being organised by Saudi Arabia for a focused discussion on mineral supply chains and energy transition.

On the sidelines of the event, the minister will meet mining ministers from other countries.

Advertisment

Reddy will also visit and interact with the Indian diaspora in Riyadh.

India is the second largest trade partner for Saudi Arabia whereas Saudi Arabia is India's fourth largest trading partner.

The bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 43 billion in 2023-24 as against USD 53 billion in 2022-23. Over 2,700 Indian companies are registered as joint ventures/100 per cent owned entities, with investments worth about USD 2 billion in the Kingdom. PTI SID HVA