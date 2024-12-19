Coal-based power generation rises 3.87 pc in Apr-Oct: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The government on Thursday said coal-based power generation rose 3.87 per cent in the April-October period of the current fiscal year.

"...there was a significant growth of 3.87 per cent in coal-based power generation from April 2024 to October 2024 compared to the same period last year," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further said the imports for blending purposes by thermal power plants dropped 19.5 per cent during the same period.

This decline emphasises the country's commitment to achieve self-sufficiency in coal production and reducing reliance on imports.

"Increase in coal import for power sector is attributed to the import of coal by imported coal-based power plants (designed to utilise imported coal only) i.e. 30.04 MT during this period, up from 21.71 MT, reaching a growth of 38.4 per cent in the corresponding timeframe last year," it said.

Coal imports during April-October period of the current fiscal year dropped 3.1 per cent to 149.39 million tonnes (MT) over 154.17 MT in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

"Additionally, non-regulated sector (other than power) witnessed a more significant drop of 8.8 per cent, during Apr-Oct as compared to the same period last year," the statement added. PTI SID TRB TRB