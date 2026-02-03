Coal India arm BCCL posts Rs 22.8 cr loss in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Coal India arm BCCL on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 22.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 on the back of lower revenue.

However, the company, which announced its first quarterly results post its market debut last month, reported a profit of Rs 424.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), one of the largest coking coal producers in the domestic market, had reported decline in income at Rs 2,853.24 crore in the October-November period over Rs 3,756.86 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The company has released its quarterly numbers for the first time after listing on the stock exchanges last month.