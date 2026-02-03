Coal India arm BCCL posts Rs 23 cr loss for Dec quarter on weak revenue

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a Coal India subsidiary, posted a Rs 22.8 crore loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, due to a decline in revenue.

The company, which announced its first quarterly results post its market debut last month, had reported a profit of Rs 424.99 crore in the year-ago period.

BCCL, one of the largest coking coal producers in the country, reported a decline in income to Rs 2,853.24 crore in the October-November period over Rs 3,756.86 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The mini ratna company made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on January 19, 2026, with a premium of more than 95 per cent on both the stock exchanges, against the issue price of Rs 23.

The IPO also made history with a subscription of 146.8 times.

The coal production of BCCL in the first nine months of the current financial year declined to 24.65 million tonnes (MT) against 29.06 MT produced in the year-ago period.

Established with a mandate to mine and supply high-grade coking coal, BCCL plays a pivotal role in fuelling the nation's steel sector, which relies heavily on our coal for production and manufacturing processes.

The company manages an extensive network of open-cast and underground mines across Jharkhand and West Bengal, with a particular focus on the Jharia Coalfield. By using advanced mining practices and technologies, BCCL not only maximises production but also works to contain and mitigate Jharia fires, protecting surrounding communities and the environment. PTI SID MR