Coal India arm turns mining scrap into sculptures

New Delhi: Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) has turned mining scrap into sculptures under a special campaign.

SECL's Jamuna Kotma Area in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh has taken up the initiative of 'Scrap to Sculpture'.

The project aims to convert scrap materials of coal mines into several creative sculptures, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The colliery has set up a public park to house and display these sculptures made from scrap at Bankim Vihar, Jamuna Kotma Area.

The government has announced a special campaign from October 2-31 this year with a focus on 'swachhata' and reducing pendency in government offices.

A major component of the campaign is to dispose of scrap materials.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.