Coal India board approves uniform dress code for employees; effective July

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Come July, male employees of Coal India will be seen in navy blue pants and sky blue shirt while female employees will be either in light sky blue kurta and dark navy blue salwar and dupatta or light sky blue colour saree with dark navy blue border and dark navy blue blouse.

The Coal India Ltd (CIL) board in a recent meeting took the decision to implement the uniform dress code for its employees, according to a source.

"The board of directors of CIL, in its meeting held on May 30, 2025 has given approval to the 'Scheme of Uniform Dress-Code for employees of CIL and its subsidiaries'," the source said.

The objective behind the dress code is to bring uniformity and presentability among the PSU's employees, while reinforcing the company's brand through consistent employee appearance.

An advance of Rs 12,500 will be provided to each employee for three pairs of uniforms, the source said.

The scheme will be reviewed after one year, the source added.

Coal India Ltd, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production, has a manpower of about 2.25 lakh.

The production of the coal behemoth dropped 1.4 per cent to 63.5 million tonnes last month. The company's coal output was 64.4 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

The coal output in the April-May period also dropped to 125.6 MT compared to 126.2 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In the 2024-25 financial year, CIL produced 781.1 MT coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's annual target.

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was at 838 million tonnes.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 fiscal year. PTI SID TRB