Coal India eyeing lithium blocks in Australia, Argentina: Chairman

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) State-owned CIL is looking at lithium blocks in Australia and Argentina, company's Chairman P M Prasad said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 11th Asian Mining Congress and the 11th International Mining Exhibition, Prasad said Coal India Ltd (CIL) is targetting a production of 875 million tonnes (MT) and offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The company accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

Prasad further said the Rs 10 per tonne price hike for both coking and non-coking coal with effect from April 16 will have minor impact on the company's revenue.

CIL's pithead stock as on March 31, 2025 was 106 million tonnes, the highest so far.

CIL's foray into critical minerals is driven by the need to reduce its reliance on coal and align with global trends prioritising these minerals for clean energy technologies. PTI SID TRB