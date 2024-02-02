Coal India fuel supply to thermal power plants rises by 5pc in Apr-Jan FY24

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd on Friday said that it supplied 509 million tonnes of coal to thermal power plants in the April-January period of this fiscal, registering a rise of 4.7 per cent.

Advertisment

Coal India supplied 486 million tonnes (MT) of dry fuel to coal-fired power plants in the year-ago period.

"Staying ahead of the projected demand since the beginning of the fiscal, CIL’s supplies to coal-fired plants raced to 509 MT till January," the PSU said in a statement.

CIL’s increased supplies forming the bulk, ensured stock at domestic coal based power plants hitting an all-time high of 36.2 MT in January, eclipsing the previous high of 34.5 MTs recorded four years ago same month.

Advertisment

On an average CIL loaded a record 315.2 rakes per day to all consuming sectors, which is 7.2 rakes higher than earlier 308 rakes record achieved for a month in March 2021.

Each rake corresponds to around 4,000 tonnes of coal. Loading to power plants on an average shot up to 288.4 rakes per day during the referred month, up by 10 rakes compared to 278.5 rakes in December 2023 which was the previous record for any month.

Increasing the pace to reach the 780 MT coal production target of FY24, CIL in April-January period produced 610.3 MT of coal, registering a growth of 10.8 per cent.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. PTI SID MR