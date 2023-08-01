Coal India output grows 13.4% to 53.6 MT in July

New Delhi: Coal India has posted a 13.4 per cent year-on-year rise in coal production at 53.6 million tonnes (MT) in July 2023.

Advertisment

At 53.6 MT, the production was up by 6 MT from the 47.3 MT output of July last year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

CIL's production soared to 229.1 MT till April-July 2023, 10.7 per cent higher compared to 207 MT of April-July 2022.

The coal PSU has set a target to produce 780 MT coal in FY24. In FY23, CIL produced 703 MT of coal.

Advertisment

"All our subsidiaries have registered growth over previous FY23 with SECL coming back strongly with a 10 MT production increase.

"Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) have sailed past their respective targets progressively till July 2023," a senior company official said.

CIL's total supplies peaked at 58.3 MT in July, posting a strong 7.2 per cent growth over 54.4 MT in July 22.

Advertisment

Total supplies during April-July 2023 to all consuming sectors were up to 244.5 MT, 5.7 per cent up over 231.2. MT of the same period last fiscal.

The supplies to coal-fired plants were at 201.5 MT till July of the ongoing fiscal year, with a comparative growth of 1 per cent.

"Providing a comfortable buffer to domestic coal-based plants, coal stocks at their end stood at 33 MT as of July end. This is almost at par with the beginning of the year with not much contraction. Coal inventory at CIL's end is 53 MT," the company said.

The over burden of coal from mines was at 641 million cubic metres, CIL said.