Coal India produces 781 MT in FY25; misses target

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) State-owned CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal in 2024-25, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's target for the financial year.

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was 838 million tonnes (MT).

However, coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) grew marginally by one per cent in FY25, over the year-ago period, the public sector enterprise said in a regulatory filing.

CIL's coal production in March dropped by 3.1 per cent to 85.8 million tonnes over the year-ago period.

The output was 88.6 MT in the same month of FY24.

The subsidiaries of the coal behemoth, which registered a decline in production are Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL).

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic production.

In FY24, CIL produced 773.65 million tonnes, marking an 11 per cent growth over FY23.

Coal India Ltd had earlier said that the realistic production target for 2024-25 fiscal will be 806-810 million tonnes, down from 838 million tonnes.

The company has set a production target of 868 million tonnes for FY26. PTI SID HVA