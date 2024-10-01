Coal India production drops 1 pc in Sep to 50.9 MT

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) State-owned CIL's coal production dropped marginally by 1 per cent to 50.9 million tonnes (MT) in September.

The coal behemoth, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, produced 51.4 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

However, the PSU's coal output in the April-September period of the current fiscal year increased 2.5 per cent to 341.5 MT, over 332.9 MT in the year-ago period.

The amount of coal supplied from the pitheads of Coal India dropped to 54.4 MT last month, over 55.2 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

However, the coal offtake in the April-September period increased to 366.6 MT, over 360.6 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Coal India's production rose 10 per cent to 773.6 million tonnes in 2023-24 but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal year.

CIL's production was 703.2 MT in the preceding 2022-23 fiscal year.

CIL's production and off-take are pegged at 838 MT for FY 2025. PTI SID TRB