Coal India production rises 6.6 pc in Apr-July this year

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.6 per cent rise in production at 244.3 Million Tonnes (MT) in the first four months of the ongoing fiscal.

The company's production was at 229.1 MT in the April-July period of the previous financial year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Production in July increased 2.5 per cent to 55 MT, compared to 53.7 MT in the same month of last fiscal.

The company's offtake in the April-July period rose to 257.2 MT over 246.3 MT in the year-ago period.

In July the company's offtake was at 59.6 MT over 59.5 MT in the same month of last fiscal.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. PTI SID DR