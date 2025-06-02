Coal India production slips in May

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) State-owned Coal India on Monday said that its production dropped by 1.4 per cent to 63.5 million tonnes (MT) last month.

The company's coal output was 64.4 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

The coal output in the April-May period also dropped to 125.6 MT compared to 126.2 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Coal offtake, which refers to the volume of dry-fuel supplied from a coal pithead, also dropped by 7.8 per cent to 64 MT in May from 69.4 MT in the same month of previous fiscal.

The fuel offtake during April-May period also declined to 128.5 MT from 133.7 MT in the same period of previous fiscal.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

In the financial year 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly seven per cent less than the company's annual target.

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was at 838 million tonnes.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT in 2025-26 fiscal year.