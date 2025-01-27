Q3 results: Coal India profit declines 17% to Rs 8,491 cr

Advertisment
Coal India profit declines 17% to Rs 8,491 cr

New Delhi: State-owned Coal India Ltd on Monday reported 17.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,491.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on the back of lower sales.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 10,291.71 crore for the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Sales during October-December FY25 dropped to Rs 32,358.98 crore from Rs 33,011.11 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Total expenses of the coal behemoth during the third quarter rose to Rs 26,201.55 crore from Rs 25,132.87 crore earlier.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

