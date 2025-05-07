Coal India Q4 net profit rises 12% to Rs 9,604 cr

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,604.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,572.14 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Total income during the January-March period rose to Rs 41,761.76 crore from Rs 40,457.59 crore a year ago, the filing said.

The company said that the Ib Valley coal washery of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), which began its operations in April last year, became the largest non-coking coal washery in the country.

The facility has already delivered Rs 314 crore in additional revenue, reinforcing the value of infrastructure modernisation, it said.

"Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the Q4 of 2025 rose significantly to Rs 12,873.19 crore, registering an 11 per cent year-on-year growth from Rs 11,581.57 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal," the coal behemoth said.

However, the consolidated net profit of the company for the year ended March 31, 2025, dropped to Rs 35,358.16 crore over Rs 37,402.29 crore for the year ended March 31, 2024.

The consolidated total income of the company for the year ended March 31, 2025, was almost flat at Rs 1,52,838.98 crore over Rs 152,731.50 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.

The capital expenditure of the company during the year ended March 31, 2025, declined to Rs 19,410.02 crore compared to Rs 23,475.41 crore during the previous fiscal.

CIL contributed Rs 60,959.52 crore to the government exchequer during 2024-25.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.15 per share for 2024-25 subject to approval of shareholders at AGM in addition to the interim dividend paid for the year of Rs 21.35 per share.

"This results in a total dividend of Rs 26.50 per share for the financial Year 2024-25, representing 265 per cent of the face value," it said adding that the total dividend 2024-25 is higher by Rs 1 per share as compared to dividend paid of Rs 25.50 per share for 2023-24.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

The production of Coal India was almost flat at 62.1 million tonnes (MT) in April. It had produced 61.8 MT of coal in the year-ago period.

In the financial year 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly seven per cent less than the company's target for the financial year. CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was at 838 million tonnes.

Coal India Ltd is targetting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 fiscal year. PTI SID MR