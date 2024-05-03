Coal India shares climb nearly 5 pc after March quarter earnings

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday climbed nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a 26.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock jumped 4.75 per cent to settle at Rs 474.80 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 5 per cent to Rs 476.30.

At the NSE, it rallied 4.75 per cent to Rs 475.50.

In traded volume terms, 19.70 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and 510.72 lakh shares at the NSE.

Coal behemoth CIL on Thursday reported a 26.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,682.20 crore for the March quarter on the back of higher supplies of the dry fuel.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6,875.07 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated income in the latest January-March period declined to Rs 39,654.50 crore from Rs 40,371.51 crore a year ago.

The company's PAT for the entire 2023-24 fiscal touched Rs 37,369 crore, logging a 17.8 per cent year-on-year growth.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal production. PTI SUM TRB