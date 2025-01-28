Coal India signs pact with Cutin University, Western Australia for R&D in critical minerals

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) State-owned Coal India on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with Curtin University, Western Australia for potential research and development in the area of critical minerals.

The pact also includes collaboration and knowledge sharing for de-carbonisation and resources technologies.

Both the entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday at Curtin University - Perth, Western Australia, with respect to potential research & development collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field of Critical Minerals, De-carbonisation and Resources Technologies, the company said in a regulatory filing.

CIL had earlier entered into a non-binding MoU with IREL (India) Ltd to cooperate and collaborate on the development of critical minerals.

CIL Chairman P M Prasad in the past had emphasised the importance of acquiring these mineral assets in India and abroad to support the country's clean energy goals.

The government in the Union Budget 2024-25 had announced Critical Mineral Mission that aims to expand domestic production, recycling, and incentivise the acquisition of assets. PTI SID DRR