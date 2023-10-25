Coal India tentative auction calendar for non-regulated sectors

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Coal India Ltd will auction fuel linkages for non-regulated sectors in the month of July every year, according to a tentative auction calendar released by the PSU.

Each round of auction is expected to be completed within nine months from the date of commencement of the sale of linkages.

The sequence of sub-sectors under non-regulated sector (NRS) linkage auction includes sponge iron, cement, captive power plant and steel (coking), according to Coal India Ltd's (CIL) tentative calendar notice on NRS linkage auction.

"Under SHAKTI B (iii) Linkage auction, the auction will happen twice a year -- first round in the month of April/May and second round in the month of October/November," another notice said.

The SHAKTI policy and policy guidelines for NRS are accountable, fair, and transparent mechanism of allocating coal linkages to the power/non-power sector through a process of bidding.

The supply of coal to thermal power plants, non-regulated sector (NRS) and State Nominated Agency was earlier governed by New Coal Distribution Policy, 2007 (NCDP), the coal ministry said in a statement.

Thereafter, the provisions of coal linkages of the NCDP for power sector and the non-regulated sector have been replaced by the new mechanisms of SHAKTI Policy in 2017 and auction of coal linkages for NRS under the policy guidelines for auction of coal linkages of non-regulated sector -2016, respectively, it said. PTI SID MR