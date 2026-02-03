Coal India upgrades pay scale of executives; impact to be Rs 3,400 crore till 2026

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI ) State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has upgraded the pay scale of its executives up to the mid-level, with notional effect from January 1, 2017, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The financial impact of the pay revision will, however, be payable prospectively from August 23, 2023, it said.

According to the filing late on Monday, the total estimated financial impact of the upgradation for the period up to December 31, 2026 is approximately Rs 3,400 crore.

Coal India is the world's largest coal producer and operates through multiple subsidiaries across coal-bearing states. PTI BSM NN