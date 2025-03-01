Coal India's production drops marginally in February

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) recorded a marginal 0.9 per cent decline in coal production in February compared to the year-ago period.

The company's' coal production stood at 74.1 MT in February this fiscal, down from 74.8 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

The company's production in the April-February period was 695.3 MT over 685.1 MT in the year-ago period, CIL said in a filing to BSE.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

The cumulative coal production during April-February period was at 928.95 million tonnes, registering an increase of 5.73 per cent, over 878.55 MT of fossil fuel produced in the year-ago period, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The cumulative coal dispatch during the April-February period rose to 929.41 MT, registering a growth of 5.50 per cent from 880.92 MT produced in the corresponding period of previous year, the ministry said.

"This robust performance underscores India's commitment to energy security and industrial growth, ensuring the country meets rising demand efficiently," it said.

The government continues to drive infrastructure development and operational efficiencies, sustaining this positive momentum in the coming months, it added. PTI SID DR