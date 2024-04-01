Coal India's production grows 10pc to 773.6 MT in FY24

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) State-owned Coal India has posted a 10 per cent rise in its coal output at 773.6 million tonne. However, the output fell short of its 780 MT production target for the 2023-24 financial year by 6.4 MT.

It had produced 703.2 million tonne (MT) of coal during the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the miner said in an exchange filing.

In March, the company produced 88.6 MT coal, up 6.1 per cent over 83.5 MT in the same month last year.

The coal offtake also rose by 8.5 per cent to 753.5 MT during the fiscal ended March 31, from 694.7 MT in 2022-23.

The offtake in March was at 68.8 MT as compared to 64.2 MT last year, up 7.2 per cent.

Kolkata-based Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is the country's largest producer and supplier of dry fuel. PTI ABI DR