Coal India's shares settle 5 pc higher

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Shares of coal behemoth Coal India settled 5 per cent higher on Tuesday, a day after the state-owned company reported a rise in net profit for the December quarter.

The stock of the company jumped 4.67 per cent to close at Rs 453 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, the Coal India Ltd (CIL) scrip advanced 4.47 per cent to end at Rs 452.40 apiece.

In volume terms, 3.56 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE, and 23.02 lakh shares on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 482.70 points, or 0.68 per cent, to end at 71,555.19, while NSE Nifty rose 0.59 per cent to close at 21,743.25 points.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, CIL reported a 16.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,069.19 crore for the December quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 7,755.55 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December period increased to Rs 36,153.97 crore from Rs 35,169.33 crore a year-ago, it added.

The company's board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share for the current fiscal, that is 52.5 per cent of the face value.

With this, the total interim dividend for FY24 stands at Rs 20.50 per share, or 205 per cent of the face value.

The CIL board also cleared the decks for the appointment of Mukesh Agrawal as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) with effect from Tuesday.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production. PTI HG SGC TRB