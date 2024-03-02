Coal industry's role crucial in supporting Make in India campaign: Official

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Saturday emphasised the crucial role of the coal industry in supporting the government's Make in India campaign.

He stressed the importance of infrastructure development, technological innovation, and investment opportunities within the coal sector in the country.

Meena was addressing a stakeholders' meeting on Make in India initiatives for Mining Machineries in Chennai.

The secretary highlighted the collaborative efforts required from public and private stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth and energy security.

He also stressed the immense potential for Indian and Overseas manufacturers in the country concerning the making of heavy earth-moving machinery and underground mining machinery.

Make in India is an initiative by the central government to create and encourage companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in the country and incentivise dedicated investments into manufacturing. PTI SID BAL BAL