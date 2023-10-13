Coal, lignite PSUs to develop 19 new eco-parks; Rs 128 cr fund for green cover initiative

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Public sector units operating in the coal and lignite sectors have ambitious plans to develop 19 new eco-parks and tourism sites in mining areas and an amount of Rs 128 crore is estimated to be pumped in for the green cover initiatives, the government said on Friday.

The move aims to encourage sustainable tourism and the conservation of the environment.

The coal ministry in a statement said that 15 eco-parks, mine tourism sites have been established by the coal, lignite PSUs, with seven integrated into the local tourism circuit.

The eco-parks, which incorporate tree plantations and grasslands, serve as important components of green landscapes and function as carbon sinks.

"Coal ministry's commitment towards environmental conservation continued to soar in the financial year 2023-24, with over 51 lakh saplings planted, bringing more than 2734 hectares of land under green cover, surpassing the current fiscal target of 2400 hectares," the statement said.

Additionally, 372 hectares have been covered by grassing which is stabilising soil, improving moisture retention and preventing erosion in reclaimed land.

During the FY'23, coal, lignite PSUs under the coal ministry planted approximately 50 lakh saplings, covering 2370 hectares of land.

Over the last five years, coal and lignite PSUs, have added 10,894 hectares of land to the green cover by planting more than 233 lakh saplings as per the time-to-time guidance and supervision of the Coal Ministry.

Massive plantation drives are undertaken annually in the coal sector, encompassing various areas, including avenue plantation, plantation on overburden dumps, residential colonies, riverbanks and roadsides. PTI SID MR