Coal min advocates complete transformation of sector; focus on greater tech adoption, transparency

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday called for a comprehensive transformation of India’s coal sector, outlining a roadmap focused on digital integration, environmental sustainability and greater transparency.

Reddy said the shift aims to make the sector smarter, transparent, and globally competitive, as part of the government’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Addressing stakeholders virtually at Coal India’s 51st Foundation Day, he said the sector has witnessed major reforms, technological progress, and increased transparency over the past decade.

He stressed that going forward, the coal sector will require a complete transformation, with greater technology adoption and accountability to align with global standards.

“In the coming years, the coal sector must undergo a complete transformation. There must be greater transparency, greater technology adoption, and greater accountability. Through innovation, Coal India must evolve into a smart, sustainable, and globally leading company,” the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, newly appointed CIL Chairman Sanoj Kumar Jha urged company officials to abandon the old operational mindset and undertake a comprehensive overhaul of its systems, business model, and production methods to remain relevant, amid the rise of renewables and fresh competitors.

Reddy said technology collaboration and digitalisation will be central to this transformation.

He noted that the entire coal supply chain has been digitised, real-time monitoring is now enabled through AI-based commercial and control centres, and a world index-linked trading platform is being developed to ensure pricing transparency and market efficiency.

Reddy urged CIL to play a leading role in underground coal gasification and advanced gasification technologies, terming these vital for the government’s goal of creating a smart, sustainable, and transparent coal ecosystem.

Declaring the next decade as the ‘Decade of Clean Coal Energy’, the minister said India is steadily moving toward the vision of ‘Green Coal’, and credited Coal India for its contribution to environmental protection and emission reduction. He cited projects such as solar power plants, green belt development, and the adoption of CNG and electric vehicles in mine transport as examples of this effort.

Reddy also called for the speedy implementation of First Mile Connectivity projects across all coalfields to make logistics more efficient and environment-friendly. He urged Coal India to expand into new areas such as critical minerals, renewable energy, and diversified energy solutions.

The Union minister underlined that development in the coal sector must go hand in hand with worker welfare and community empowerment.

Production and growth are meaningful only when mining workers and the affected communities are secure and prosperous, he said.

Reddy noted that CIL has invested crores in education, healthcare, and community development under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.