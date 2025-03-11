Coal mine accident: Trade union seeks judicial enquiry

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A trade union has sought a judicial enquiry into a recent coal mine accident at one of Coal India's subsidiaries in which three employees lost their lives.

In a letter to Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Nathulal Pandey, president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation said, "A major mine accident took place at Chhatarpur-1 coal mine of Pathakheda WCL (Western Coalfields Ltd) at Betul district of Madhya Pradesh ... It happened due to roof fall where the production was held due to various reasons. Three fatalities occurred. This accident could have been prevented if proper safety norms were followed.

"Therefore, I further demand for Court of Enquiry be ordered to find out the reasons behind this accident so that such accidents can be avoided in future." The trade union has also demanded an ex-gratia amount of Rs 15 lakh and employment to dependants as well as other social security.

"I demand that an amount equal to the full salary of these employees up to their actual retirement be paid to their family as special ex-gratia," the letter said.

Three men, including a supervisor, were killed after a roof collapsed in a coal mine of Western Coalfields Limited in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Thursday. The accident occurred in the underground mine of WCL in the Chhatarpur area, about 65 km from the district headquarters. PTI SID MR