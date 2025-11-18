Coal minister inaugurates CIL pavilion at IITF 2025

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the Coal India Ltd (CIL) pavilion, which is showcasing initiatives to acquire critical minerals in the domestic market and overseas, at the trade fair in the national capital.

"CIL's strategic initiatives to acquire critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt, both domestically and internationally, were also featured. This approach aims to reduce India's import dependency on these vital resources, supporting the growth of various industries reliant on such minerals," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The CIL pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 -- being organised from November 14-27 -- also highlights the country's progress in energy security, diversification projects, and sustainable practices drawing attention from visitors.

The pavilion showcases opencast mining method, use of artificial intelligence in coal mining, functioning of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at headquarters of CIL Subsidiaries.

The use of artificial intelligence has enhanced operational efficiencies and safety compliances. Live demonstration of virtual reality (VR) as immersive technology, primarily for the safety and operational training is organised in the pavilion.

"VR offers a safe, cost-effective and highly engaging alternative to traditional training methods in a hazardous environment," the statement said.

A significant part of the pavilion highlights the government's coal gasification initiative as a key enabler of India's transition towards clean coal along with CSR initiatives, it said.

The pavilion also showcases eco-tourism initiatives upholding principles of ecological restoration, it added. PTI SID TRB