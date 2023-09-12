Coal Minister Joshi holds meeting to plan production, supplies of dry fuel

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with top officials of his ministry including Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena to discuss ways to improve production as well as coal supplies to power plants.

Advertisment

"Happy to share that coal stock at mine-end and in-transit has increased by 39 per cent over last year, thus assuring sufficient coal availability in the country," the minister said in a post on X.

To strategise coal production and supplies in the following months, Joshi said he chaired a meeting with Coal Ministry officials and deliberated on ways to further increase coal dispatch to thermal power plants.

Coal supply to the power sector has grown by more than 10 per cent in the second quarter Q2 (till 10th Sept). The government is committed to fulfilling coal requirements of the industries, the minister said.

According to official data, the coal dispatches to the power sector increased 6 per cent to 324.5 million during the April-August period of the current fiscal over 306.70 MT during the year-ago period. PTI ABI ABI MR