Coal minister reviews progress of NLCIL projects in Chennai

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday reviewed the progress of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) projects in Chennai, according to a statement.

The minister, along with coal ministry officials, appreciated the company's efforts in renewable energy capacity addition in Rajasthan, Assam, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and in other green initiatives.

Reddy further urged the state-owned NLCIL to explore avenues to boost tourism.

He appreciated the diversification of the company into renewable energy sector on a large scale, the PSU said in a statement.

He also lauded NLCIL's efforts in constructing 2,400 MW thermal power project at Talabira, it stated. PTI SID TRB