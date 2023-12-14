Coal ministry, affiliated PSUs' provisional procurement from GeM touches Rs 34,524 cr in FY24: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The provisional procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM by the coal ministry and its affiliated public sector units has reached Rs 34,524 crore, the government said on Thursday.

GeM's provisional procurement has touched Rs 34,524 crore as on December 10 in the ongoing financial year.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

"As on December 10, 2023 in the current fiscal 2023-24, GeM's provisional procurement by the Ministry and its CPSEs has reached Rs 34,524 crore, exceeding the target of Rs 21,325 crore with a remarkable 162 per cent achievement rate," the coal ministry said in a statement.

State-owned Coal India and its subsidiaries are leading among all CPSEs of the country in GeM procurement.

Also, the coal ministry is at the second position in overall procurement through GeM among all central ministries and departments. PTI SID TRB