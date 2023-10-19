Coal ministry exceeds procurement target through GeM

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The coal ministry on Thursday said procurement through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has exceeded the target for the current year.

Advertisment

GeM is an online platform for public procurement in the country.

"As on October 15, 2023, the Ministry of Coal has surpassed its GeM procurement target for the current year, reaching Rs 28,665 crore, out of the total procurement of Rs 39,607 crore," an official statement said.

In FY 2020-21, the platform facilitated a total e-procurement of Rs 477 crore.

From FY21 to FY23, e-procurement through GeM has shown continuous growth, according to the ministry.

"The percentage of procurement through GeM out of total procurement has significantly increased, from 0.49 per cent in FY 2020-21 to 72 per cent in FY 2023-24 (till October 15)," it added. PTI SID SHW