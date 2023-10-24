Coal ministry generates Rs 28.79 cr revenue via disposal of scrap

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The coal ministry on Tuesday said a revenue of Rs 28.79 crore has been generated by disposing of scrap as part of a special campaign.

An area of approximately 50,59,012 sq ft has been freed so far via scrap disposal, the coal ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,08,469 physical files have been reviewed so far, and 8,088 old files have been weeded out, it said.

Besides, 29,993 e-files have been closed online, after reviewing 80,305 e-files, the ministry said.

During the second and third week of the implementation phase of the special campaign, the coal ministry has carried out various activities, identified during the preparatory phase of the campaign, the statement added. PTI SID SHW TRB TRB