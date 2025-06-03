Coal ministry launches new version of portal to streamline PF, pension disbursement

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The coal ministry on Tuesday announced the launch of a new version of web portal to streamline the provident fund (PF) and pension disbursement.

The C CARES Version 2.0 portal will bring coal workers, coal management and Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) onto a unified digital platform, the ministry said.

It allows claims to be tracked in real-time, thus reducing settlement time to fulfil the objective of providing social security to the workers.

Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy launched the web portal of CMPFO, developed and designed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

CMPFO is an autonomous organisation under the aegis of the coal ministry, set up in 1948 to administer provident fund and pension schemes for the coal sector workers.

The organisation is presently rendering services to about 3.3 lakh provident fund subscribers and 6.3 lakh pensioners of the coal sector.

"The current version of the portal is developed with an aim to streamline the PF/Pension disbursement...This user-friendly system enhances transparency, ensures accountability and provides seamless support from claim initiation to payment of dues to the coal worker's account," it said.

"The portal is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' through digital India," Reddy said. PTI SID SHW