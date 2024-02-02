Coal Ministry receives 10 offline bids for 7 coal mines

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Coal Ministry on Friday said that it has received 10 offline bids for seven coal mines.

The government in November launched the eighth round of the mine auction, putting 39 blocks under the hammer.

"A total of 10 offline bids have been received for seven coal mines, where two or more bids have been received for two coal mines," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The online bids received as part of the auction process will be opened on Monday.

The ministry had said that the launch of the eighth round of commercial coal mining auctions is a significant step towards promoting private sector participation in the coal mining industry and increasing coal production.

The coal ministry had earlier said that the Centre's progressive policies have resulted in faster allocation of mines to the private sector and the upcoming auctions are likely to have participation of more new players. PTI SID MR SHW