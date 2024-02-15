Coal ministry to discuss with stakeholders ways to promote coal, lignite gasification projects

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The coal ministry will hold discussions with stakeholders on Friday on ways to promote coal, and lignite gasification projects across the country.

The event is seen as an important step towards the potential of coal and lignite resources to give a push to sustainable energy solutions in the country.

Coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena will be the chief guest of the event.

"The Ministry of Coal invites all interested stakeholders to join this momentous event and contribute to shaping the future of energy in India," an official statement said.

Coal gasification and liquefaction of 100 million tonnes will be set up by 2030, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced this month.

In January, the government approved an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore as financial assistance for promoting coal, lignite gasification projects.

The government has also approved setting up of a coal-to-SNG (Synthetic Natural Gas) project through a joint venture between Coal India and GAIL at an investment of Rs 13,052.81 crore and coal-to-ammonium nitrate project through a joint venture between CIL and BHEL for Rs 11,782.05 crore. PTI SID DR