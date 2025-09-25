Coal ministry to host roadshow on Friday

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The coal ministry will host a roadshow in the national capital on Friday to provide a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to exchange ideas, explore investment opportunities, and identify collaborative strategies to give a push to coal gasification projects.

The development assumes significance as India has set a target to achieve 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal gasification by 2030.

The roadshow is expected to bring together stakeholders from the chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas, steel, aluminium, power, coal and allied sectors, as well as leading investors and financial institutions.

The coal ministry will organise the event in partnership with industry chamber Ficci.

Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy will the chief guest at the event.

The roadshow follows the recent launch of the 13th round of commercial coal mine auctions by the ministry, enabling companies to mine and utilise coal for various purposes, the coal ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The event aims to deliberate on scaling up coal gasification technologies in India, developing suitable business models to promote private investment, and advancing indigenous gasification technology at a commercial scale.

"The second roadshow on coal gasification promises to be a significant step forward in India's journey towards cleaner, sustainable, and self-reliant energy solutions. It reinforces the Ministry of Coal's commitment to promoting innovation, private investment, and collaborative development in the coal gasification sector," the statement said.

The government had launched an Rs 8,500 crore financial incentive scheme in January 2024 to promote coal and lignite gasification projects.

The scheme provides viability gap funding for both public and private sectors, encourages technology transfer, and includes provisions like a 50 per cent revenue share rebate in commercial coal block auctions for projects using gasification.