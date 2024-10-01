Coal output in Sept rises 2 pc to 68.94 MT

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The country's coal production rose 2.49 per cent to 68.94 million tonne (MT) in September, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The coal output was 67.26 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

Coal production in the April-September period increased by 5.85 per cent to 453.01 MT, over 427.97 MT during the same period in 2023-24, the statement said.

The figures are provisional.

In addition, coal dispatch also saw year-on-year growth of 4.35 per cent in September, at 73.37 MT.

"The cumulative coal dispatch (up to September 2024) stood at 487.87 MT (Provisional) in FY24-25, compared to 462.27 MT during the same period in FY 23-24, with a growth of 5.54 per cent," the statement said.

Furthermore, the upturn in offtake has resulted in a comfortable coal stock position. The total coal stock at domestic coal-based plants as on September 29 recorded 51.07 per cent growth at 33.46 MT as compared to 22.15 MT a year ago.

The coal ministry, it said, is continuing to enhance the production and optimising dispatch to meet the country's increasing energy demands.

The upward trajectory in both production and dispatch bolsters energy security and will help achieve self-sufficiency in coal supply. PTI SID ANU ANU