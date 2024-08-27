Coal output rises 7 pc to 371 MT in April-August

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The country's coal production rose by 7.12 per cent to 370.67 million tonne from April to August 25, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Coal production was 346.02 MT in the year-ago period.

"Ministry of Coal has achieved upswing in overall coal production up to 25th August 2024. The cumulative coal production for 2024-25, as on August 25, 2024, has significantly increased to 370.67 MT, compared to 346.02 MT during the same period in FY 2023-24," it said.

The overall coal dispatch was 397.06 MT as on August 25, 2024, in the current financial year, registering year-on-year growth of 5.48 per cent.

Coal dispatch to the power sector rose to 325.97 MT from 313.44 MT in the year-ago period.

"This ensures a steady supply of coal to meet the energy requirements of the power sector," the statement added.

The overall coal stock position, including pitheads at mines, thermal power plants, and in transit, reached 121.57 MT as of August 25, 2024. This represents a substantial increase of 36.2 per cent compared to the stock of 89.28 MT in the same period of last year.

"This higher coal stock position highlights Ministry of Coal's commitment to maintaining an ample supply of coal. The continuous growth in production, dispatch, and stock levels underscores the ministry's efforts to ensure a reliable energy supply while supporting the nation's energy security goals," the statement said. PTI SID SID ANU ANU