Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 35% to 112.65 MT in Apr-Nov

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The coal production from captive and commercial mines rose 34.7 per cent to 112.65 million tonne in the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal.

Advertisment

The output of coal from captive and commercial mines was 83.60 MT in the year-ago period, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The total dispatch of coal from captive and commercial mines between April and November rose to 119.62 MT from 89.32 MT in the same period last financial year.

"In November 2024 alone, the total coal dispatch from these mines was 16.109 MT, with a daily average dispatch of 0.537 MT, which is an increase of 27.6 per cent compared to the daily average of 0.421 MT in November 2023," the statement said.

Advertisment

The surge in coal production and dispatch reflects the government's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. By prioritising domestic energy capabilities and reducing import dependencies, the government is strategically advancing India's economic self-reliance, infrastructure development, and global competitiveness through transparent and innovative governance. PTI SID ANU ANU