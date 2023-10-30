Coal production picks up momentum in last 15 days: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The country's coal production has picked up momentum in the last 15 days after unprecedented rains in early October in coal producing states, the government said on Monday.

Total production of coal from all sources during the last 15 days is over 26.40 lakh tonnes per day.

"Coal production in the country, during current FY (till 28.10.23) has shown a growth of 12.81 per cent compared to same period last year," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The overall supply of dry fuel has increased by 11.70 per cent and supply to power sector has registered a growth of 7.87 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The trend of coal stocks at coal-based power plant, which was showing a depletion earlier, is now during the last 10 days registering an accretion trend indicating that the supply and receipt of coal at thermal plants is more than the consumption.

Overall, there is a rise in the stock at thermal power plants, including central and state government power generation companies.

"Besides, as on October 28, 2023, total coal stock at the mine end of CIL (Coal India), SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Ltd), captive mines and coal supply in transit is 53.23 MT as against 37.40 MT during the corresponding period of last year, which is 42.32 per cent higher," it said.

During this period, the imported coal consumed for blending was 13.5 MT as against 20.8 MT during corresponding period of last year, registering a drop of 35 per cent. PTI SID HVA