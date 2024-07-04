Coal recorded 10.2 pc growth among eight key infra sectors in May

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The coal sector has registered a growth of 10.2 per cent among all eight core industries of the economy in May, the government said on Thursday.

The index of coal industry has reached 184.7 points during May as compared to 167.6 points during the same month last year.

"The coal sector has demonstrated highest growth of 10.2 per cent (provisional), following the electricity industry among the eight core industries for the month of May, 2024 as per the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI)) (Base Year 2011-12) released by Ministry of Commerce & Industries," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The driving force behind growth can be attributed to a considerable rise in coal production during May. This increase in production underscores the sector's capacity to meet growing demand of energy and manufacturing industries.

The exceptional expansion of the coal sector, coupled with its substantial role in propelling the overall growth of the eight core industries, stands as evidence of the coal ministry's persistent endeavours and proactive initiatives. These efforts align with the vision of self reliance and contribute to the nation's progress towards self-sufficiency and energy security, it said.

The eight core industries, viz. cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilizers, natural gas, refinery products, and steel, contribute 40.27 per cent to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The latest data released on June 28 showed the eight key infrastructure sectors' growth rose by 6.3 per cent in May.

The production of the eight sectors grew 6.7 per cent in April.

The production growth of coal, natural gas and electricity rose by 10.2 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 12.8 per cent, respectively, against 7.2 per cent, (-) 0.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent in May 2023, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry. PTI SID HVA